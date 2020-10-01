Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jim Boyd 

Re: 'How radical historian's revisionism and lies led to 2020's unrest' [Village News, Letter, 9/24/20]

 
Love the Daily Signal article. Thanks for continuing to publish articles that help explain how the country has been hijacked with Critical Race Theory and other Critical Theory teaching. Unfortunately, we are now seeing many of those brainwashed folks out burning and rioting in the belief that they are doing something good. Keep it up.

As for John Terrell’s belief that Democrats are real problem solvers – if that were true, our Sacramento Democrat Super Majority should have turned our state into Utopia by now.

By the way, I love that our President doesn't speak like a politician and act...



