Last updated 10/1/2020 at 5:54pm

I look to the East

to where I have been, what I have done, what I have seen

Time...as it was, as when it began

distant, hazy, elusive

I look to the West

to where I am going, what I will do, what I will see

Time...as it will be, as when it ends

far-reaching, vague, uncertain

I look to the South

to where I am, what I am doing, what I see

Time...as it is, here and now

tangible, changing, real

I look to the North

To where my Hope comes from, beauty unimaginable

Timeless...as it has always been

everlasting, infinite…

Glorious

...