To where my hope comes from
Last updated 10/1/2020 at 5:54pm
I look to the East
to where I have been, what I have done, what I have seen
Time...as it was, as when it began
distant, hazy, elusive
I look to the West
to where I am going, what I will do, what I will see
Time...as it will be, as when it ends
far-reaching, vague, uncertain
I look to the South
to where I am, what I am doing, what I see
Time...as it is, here and now
tangible, changing, real
I look to the North
To where my Hope comes from, beauty unimaginable
Timeless...as it has always been
everlasting, infinite…
Glorious...
