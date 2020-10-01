Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

As environmentalists and Democrats delay crucial fire prevention programs, deadly fires sweep through California

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/1/2020 at 5:27pm



SACRAMENTO – In 2018, the Butte Fire Safe Council determined that Berry Creek was in a high–risk fire area and secured $836,365 in grant funding to cut back roadside vegetation, clear evacuation routes and create fuel breaks in ridge-top areas – approximately 120 acres of vegetation would be cleared.

The California Environmental Quality Act delayed the clearing of 120 acres of dry brush by 18 months.

“We lost another community because of powerful environmental extremists and inaction of the Newsom administration and the California Legislature on CEQA reform,” state Sen. Jim Nelso...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/04/2020 01:01