As environmentalists and Democrats delay crucial fire prevention programs, deadly fires sweep through California

SACRAMENTO – In 2018, the Butte Fire Safe Council determined that Berry Creek was in a high–risk fire area and secured $836,365 in grant funding to cut back roadside vegetation, clear evacuation routes and create fuel breaks in ridge-top areas – approximately 120 acres of vegetation would be cleared.

The California Environmental Quality Act delayed the clearing of 120 acres of dry brush by 18 months.

“We lost another community because of powerful environmental extremists and inaction of the Newsom administration and the California Legislature on CEQA reform,” state Sen. Jim Nelso...