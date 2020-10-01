DOJ awards more than $5.8 million in grants to San Diego County tribes

Last updated 10/5/2020 at 6:05pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than $5.8 million in grants have been awarded to Native American tribes based in San Diego County, with the funding primarily aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday, Oct. 5.

Grant funding recipients include:

-- The Intertribal Court of Southern California, which received $1,428,927;

-- The La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, which received $1,253,856;

-- The Pauma Band of Mission Indians, which received $900,000;

-- The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, which received $900,000; an...