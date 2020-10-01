Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego Superior Court mailing notices for past-due infraction citations

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2020 at 3:47pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Superior Court is mailing out notices this week to people with court cases involving past-due infraction citations that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the court offering a 30-day grace period on payments.

Notices are being mailed out for people with appearance or fine due dates stretching from March through mid-September, according to court officials, who noted that several automatic extensions have already been issued due to the pandemic, but an additional 30-day grace period is being offered for those with outstanding fines.

Indi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/05/2020 19:53