San Diego Superior Court mailing notices for past-due infraction citations
Last updated 10/5/2020 at 3:47pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Superior Court is mailing out notices this week to people with court cases involving past-due infraction citations that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the court offering a 30-day grace period on payments.
Notices are being mailed out for people with appearance or fine due dates stretching from March through mid-September, according to court officials, who noted that several automatic extensions have already been issued due to the pandemic, but an additional 30-day grace period is being offered for those with outstanding fines.
Indi...
