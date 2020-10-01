San Diego Superior Court mailing notices for past-due infraction citations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Superior Court is mailing out notices this week to people with court cases involving past-due infraction citations that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the court offering a 30-day grace period on payments.

Notices are being mailed out for people with appearance or fine due dates stretching from March through mid-September, according to court officials, who noted that several automatic extensions have already been issued due to the pandemic, but an additional 30-day grace period is being offered for those with outstanding fines.

