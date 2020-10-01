Woman alleges rape at Pechanga Resort Casino and blasts lack of prosecution
Last updated 10/1/2020 at 5:20pm
A $10 million claim was filed Thursday, Sept. 24, against Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula on behalf of a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted in March by an employee who took advantage of her because she was intoxicated.
A Pechanga representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the claim, the precursor to a lawsuit.
The woman’s attorney, Gloria Allred, identified her client as “Michele” during a Los Angeles news conference in which both were sharply critical of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for not filing charges in the case.
“Mic...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)