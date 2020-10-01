Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Woman alleges rape at Pechanga Resort Casino and blasts lack of prosecution

 
Last updated 10/1/2020 at 5:20pm



A $10 million claim was filed Thursday, Sept. 24, against Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula on behalf of a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted in March by an employee who took advantage of her because she was intoxicated.

A Pechanga representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the claim, the precursor to a lawsuit.

The woman’s attorney, Gloria Allred, identified her client as “Michele” during a Los Angeles news conference in which both were sharply critical of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for not filing charges in the case.

“Mic...



