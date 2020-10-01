Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook High girls volleyball readying for upcoming season

 
Last updated 10/1/2020 at 4:06pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

When the Fallbrook High girls volleyball team starts to play games in early January, they will have three weeks to practice and play preseason games before league starts in the middle of the month.

They aren't officially back practicing as a team, but Fallbrook Union High School Girls Volleyball Head Coach Jason Dale is pleased with what they've recently been able to do to see each other in an informal setting.

"We're actually going to the community center and playing for an hour," Dale said. "Just like an open gym, getting some girls to contact the ball, play a little five-on-five since we are mandatory groups of 10 and under. That went really well. The girls enjoyed being out there and seeing everyone and they're all wearing masks and not allowed to touch the balls from different co...



