Village News

Biola students named to dean's list

 
Last updated 10/7/2020 at 12:16pm



LA MIRADA – More than 1,500 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in spring 2020.

Those honored students included Fallbrook residents Noah Bedard, Madison Britton, Mikaela Foster, Zachariah Schroeder and Hannah Strege as well as Bonsall resident Lily McGill.

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s dean's list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. Thi...



