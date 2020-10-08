CHP pedestrian safety enforcement operations yield safety improvements

The intersection of Aviation Road and South Main Avenue is where the CHP conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation Sept. 28.

FALLBROOK – As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol recently conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that focused on motorists and pedestrians that failed to yield the right of way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.

Pedestrian safety is a key issue in the community, and the CHP is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws to protect citizens.

On Monday, Sept. 28, a pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted on Main Avenue and Aviation Road in Fallbrook focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right o...