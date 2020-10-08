CHP pedestrian safety enforcement operations yield safety improvements
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 1:24pm
FALLBROOK – As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol recently conducted a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that focused on motorists and pedestrians that failed to yield the right of way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.
Pedestrian safety is a key issue in the community, and the CHP is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws to protect citizens.
On Monday, Sept. 28, a pedestrian enforcement operation was conducted on Main Avenue and Aviation Road in Fallbrook focusing on drivers and pedestrians who were violating right o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)