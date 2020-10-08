Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Christ the King holding 34th Annual Fall Craft Faire

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/6/2020 at 3:02pm

crafts on display on table

Village News/Courtesy photo

This year's Fall Craft Faire at Christ the King will offer items like these ones but will be held outside.

FALLBROOK – All are invited to the 34th Annual Fall Craft Faire Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, enter from Brooke Road.

The annual Fall Craft Faire has been going on for 34 years at Christ The King and has developed into a dynamic resource that is strongly committed to supporting several local charitable organizations, such as Ronald McDonald House, Women's Resource Center for Abused Women and Children, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Foundation for Senior Care and Solutions for Change, to name a few.

In addition, the fu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/08/2020 23:03