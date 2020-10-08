Christ the King holding 34th Annual Fall Craft Faire

This year's Fall Craft Faire at Christ the King will offer items like these ones but will be held outside.

FALLBROOK – All are invited to the 34th Annual Fall Craft Faire Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, enter from Brooke Road.

The annual Fall Craft Faire has been going on for 34 years at Christ The King and has developed into a dynamic resource that is strongly committed to supporting several local charitable organizations, such as Ronald McDonald House, Women's Resource Center for Abused Women and Children, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Foundation for Senior Care and Solutions for Change, to name a few.

In addition, the fu...