County Employees Help Charitable Organizations with Annual Grants

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization is now accepting applications for 2021 CECO grants. Grant applications must be received by Monday, Nov. 2.

Since 1956, CECO has funded local nonprofit programs with the mission of lending a hand toward addressing the diverse needs in San Diego. CECO is funded by the generosity of the employees and retirees of the County of San Diego. One hundred percent of contributions are redirected to the local community.

In 2020, CECO distributed $132,277 among 83 local nonprofit programs, including The Burn Institute, Guitars in th...