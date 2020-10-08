FUESD budget in good position despite pandemic

In spite of the havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is in a decent financial position moving into the 2020-2021 school year, the district’s director of accounting said.

Cindi Martin, director of accounting for FUESD, presented the district’s financial reports from the 2019-2020 fiscal year to FUESD’s governing board at its Sept. 28 meeting. She said the district could increase its reserve funds in the last year while dealing with pandemic-related challenges.

Martin said the district used learning loss mitigation funds from the fede...