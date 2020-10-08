Leigh Ann Howard, May 15, 1942, to Sept. 3, 2020, was an avid animal lover, and this passion led her to California State Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo to further her interest in animal husbandry. After graduating, she managed Rancho Jonata where she fell in love with thoroughbreds and racing.

She became president of CTBA and was on the board of several other farm and horse groups. She was an integral part of the thoroughbred industry, and nothing made her happier than encouraging others to join in her equine pursuits. She did all this while managing San Luis Rey Downs in Bonsall and being an owner, trainer and breeder of thoroughbreds until her retirement in Fallbrook where she maintained a small farm.

She was married to Gene Cunningham until his death in 2008.

She is survived by her brother John and cousins, Sherry and Betty Faust.

She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family who would appreciate any donations made to the university, http://bit.ly/calpolyhowardmemorial to fund scholarships for others with her same interests, in her honor.