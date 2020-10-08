Rainbow approves contract to install Morro Reservoir tank mixing system

The Rainbow Municipal Water District approved a contract to install a reservoir mixing system in the Morro Reservoir.

Helene Brazier did not participate in the Sept. 22 board meeting, when the other four board members gave support to the contract with CPC Systems Inc. The contract will be for $232,998 and CPC Systems, which is based in Irwindale, will install nine Kasco mixers with an option to install three more Kasco mixers.

“It’s just another system that’s going to help maintain and improve water quality in one of our reservoirs,” Tom Kennedy, Rainbow general manager, said.

Rainb...