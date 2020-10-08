VETART casts a novel idea in fundraising

As part of the VETART program, a bronze pour is done at the California Sculpture Academy in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Corporate losses due to the Coronavirus could spell doom for small nonprofits like the Veterans Art Project. Steve Dilley, who founded VETART in 2009, has come up with a unique response to the program's budget deficit. Beginning Sept. 30, VETART will thank donors of $7500 or more by casting their face, or a face of their choice, in bronze.

"A life-cast face has a different presence than a photograph or a small model," Dilley said. "You can see yourself the way other people see you, in three dimensions, full sized, from the outside."

Bronze castings are expensive to make, but D...