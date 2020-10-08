Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Art of the Avocado celebrates its artists

 
Last updated 10/7/2020 at 12:48pm

Artwork of raccoons eating avocado

Village News/Courtesy photo

The 2019 People's Choice Award for Art of the Avocado, "The Fallbrook Lunch Bunch" is by Anita Ruka of Escondido.

FALLBROOK – Fifteen years ago, two artists made a difference in the Fallbrook art world. They created an art competition that was not juried – that anyone could enter. There was only one restriction to entering –you had to see an avocado somewhere in the artwork. And so, the Art of the Avocado art competition was born.

Those artists were George and Gayle Bamber; sadly, George passed away in 2017.

This year, 2020, is the 15th anniversary of the competition which has continued under the generous sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, which has been the major sponsor for the past...



