Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA presents a new demo season and a smashing fall exhibit

 
Last updated 10/7/2020 at 1:01pm

Picture of Joe Oakes

Village News/Courtesy photo

"Portrait studio cropped"is Joe Oakes' own self portrait in his studio.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association kicks off a new season of members only in person artist demos and workshops with the widely-recognized acrylic painter Joe A. Oakes – a popular colorist whose vibrant works jump off the page – Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. To be part of the full day of art, sign up for Oakes' workshop from 1-4 p.m. too.

Looking at Oakes' works is eye opening with the depth of color and images seeming at once unique and yet familiar. The paintings demonstrate a purity and technical savvy not always seen in contemporary art circles. On his website, Oakes describes his pai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

