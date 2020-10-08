Felix Cavaliere's Rascals to resume touring Oct. 16 at Pala

Felix Cavaliere sings and plays the keyboard at one of his concerts.

Felix Cavaliere's Rascals will be performing at Pala Casino's Starlight Theater on Oct. 16, which will be the first classic band concert at Pala since the coronavirus outbreak and will also be the first concert for Felix Cavaliere's Rascals since the shutdown.

"We're looking forward to it," Cavaliere said. "Everybody's really anxious to play. We really miss it."

Felix Cavaliere's Rascals last played in Florida during February. "Everything has been kind of postponed or delayed or pushed off to next year," Cavaliere said.

"It's been pretty rough out there," Cavaliere said. "Our industry re...