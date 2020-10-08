Kicking It in the kitchen

The COVID-19 virus was the inspiration for Church Ladies Potluck. After watching endless hours of cooking shows, not one show celebrated the ladies who share their prized recipes with their friends after services.

And now our second episode of Church Ladies Potluck is on YouTube. It has really been fun to do. Local videographer Cassidy Mitchell has done a bang-up job.

For future episodes, we’re lining up interested congregations. It’s free to each church.

Now that we have two Christian churches, ideally the next taping will be at a mosque, a synagogue, a Buddhist temple or at a Hindu sh...