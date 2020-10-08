Report: Coachella organizers could postpone festival a third time

INDIO (CNS) - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival may be pushed back a third time to next fall, according to a report published Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Rolling Stone cited ``multiple music industry insiders'' in its reporting, including an unnamed person who works with a ``major talent agency that represents popular festival performers," who pegged October 2021 for when the popular two-weekend festival could return.

Event promoter Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The festival, which brings upward of 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club...