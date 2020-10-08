Report: Coachella organizers could postpone festival a third time
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 5:31pm
INDIO (CNS) - The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival may be pushed back a third time to next fall, according to a report published Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Rolling Stone cited ``multiple music industry insiders'' in its reporting, including an unnamed person who works with a ``major talent agency that represents popular festival performers," who pegged October 2021 for when the popular two-weekend festival could return.
Event promoter Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The festival, which brings upward of 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)