Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD amends design services contract for CUP

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/7/2020 at 2:38pm

Water storage tank

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Construction workers assemble several water storage tanks at the new FPUD water treatment plant located along the southern end of Alturas Road in Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Public Utility District's professional services contract for the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project has been amended.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Sept. 28 added $733,655 to the contract with Infrastructure Engineering Corporation to provide design services for the Conjunctive Use Project. The contract amendment also revises the scope of work to reflect additional demands on IEC.

The Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project being pursued by FPUD, Camp Pendleton, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will enhance groundwater recharge and recovery capability within the lower San...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/08/2020 21:07