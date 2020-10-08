FPUD amends design services contract for CUP

Construction workers assemble several water storage tanks at the new FPUD water treatment plant located along the southern end of Alturas Road in Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Public Utility District's professional services contract for the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project has been amended.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Sept. 28 added $733,655 to the contract with Infrastructure Engineering Corporation to provide design services for the Conjunctive Use Project. The contract amendment also revises the scope of work to reflect additional demands on IEC.

The Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project being pursued by FPUD, Camp Pendleton, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will enhance groundwater recharge and recovery capability within the lower San...