Haunted Hallows to raise funds for lymphoma patient

Marilyn is undergoing treatment for stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma; this year's Haunted Hallows will raise funds to help support Marilyn and her family during her treatment.

FALLBROOK – The Haunted Hallows of Fallbrook returns to town this year, Oct. 23-31, from 6-9 p.m., after being held in Rainbow last year. Creator Jeff Woodrey also has a new cause to support, "Hope for Marilyn," a GoFundMe campaign for a 12-year-old girl named Marilyn who lives in Rainbow with her family.

Marilyn was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma and is currently going through aggressive treatments to fight the disease. There is no entry fee to enter the Haunted Hallows, instead, all visitors are asked to donate funds to help Marilyn's family with medical bills.

