Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hawktober Virtual Series showcases birds of prey at county parks

 
Last updated 10/7/2020 at 1:50pm



SAN DIEGO – County park rangers will share fun, fascinating details about hawks, owls, kestrels, and falcons through educational videos filmed onsite at county parks. One or two birds will be introduced in each video that explore their physicality, where they live, how they hunt, what they eat and other fun facts.

The stars of this month, Penelope, Mutaah, Violet and Turbo, also have their own limited-edition trading cards that will be offered to park visitors. These sessions will be presented online via [email protected]

There are four Wednesday sessions:

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. for th...



