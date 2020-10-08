How to fight the two: COVID-19 and influenza
Last updated 10/7/2020 at 5:08pm
The coronavirus and influenza are both spread from person to person, especially indoors and in crowded places.
Here are some tips to help prevent COVID-19 and the flu:
· Wash your hands properly and regularly or use a hand sanitizer.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw it away and wash your hands.
· If you’re sick, stay home and isolate yourself from others.
· Use a face covering when in public and close to others. They prevent spreading germs and viruses.
· Maintain physical distance from others.
· Avoid crowded places to decrease your risk of exposure.
Last season, 2...
