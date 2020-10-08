Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

How to fight the two: COVID-19 and influenza

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/7/2020 at 5:08pm



The coronavirus and influenza are both spread from person to person, especially indoors and in crowded places.

Here are some tips to help prevent COVID-19 and the flu:

· Wash your hands properly and regularly or use a hand sanitizer.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw it away and wash your hands.

· If you’re sick, stay home and isolate yourself from others.

· Use a face covering when in public and close to others. They prevent spreading germs and viruses.

· Maintain physical distance from others.

· Avoid crowded places to decrease your risk of exposure.

Last season, 2...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/08/2020 21:29