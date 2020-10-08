California ballot measures: the rest

Californians will vote on a dozen separate ballot measures this fall.

Last week we looked at six of those ballot measures. Now, this week, letâ€™s take a look at the rest.

Proposition 14

This proposition authorizes $5.5 billion in bonds for the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine â€“ the stateâ€™s stem cell research institute. Bond issuance is limited to $540 million annually, and $1.5 billion is reserved for research relating to Alzheimerâ€™s, Parkinsonâ€™s, strokes, epilepsy and other nervous system diseases and conditions.

Proposition 16

This proposition would amend Californiaâ...