Costume contest is open to all area residents

FALLBROOK – Roseland Nursery and Fallbrook Regional Health District are sponsoring a Halloween Costume Contest which is open to all Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow residents, businesses and pets. First, second and third prizes will be awarded in three categories: Kids, Business and Pets.

Entries will be accepted now through midnight, Nov. 1. To enter, email a high resolution photo to [email protected] with Halloween Costume Contest in the subject line. Participants should include their name, phone number and email address (for contact purposes only) as well as the category they are e...