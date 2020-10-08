Fallbrook Food Pantry named Nonprofit of the Year and raises $138,000 for charity event

Part of the Monday crew at the Fallbrook Food Pantry poses for a photo, from left, back, Elly deRu, Mike Beltran, Volunteer of the Year Eufemia Carreno, Maria Garcia; front, programs manager Carolina Miller and new receptionist Rosy Juan. Volunteers are key to keeping the pantry's services going.

The Fallbrook Food Pantry was recently named one of the Nonprofits of the Year in California.

"Out of the entire state of California there are over 170,000 nonprofits," Shae Gawlak, executive director of the Fallbrook Food Pantry, said. "100 nonprofits were chosen in the state to receive the acknowledgement of Nonprofit of the Year, and we were one of them."

Besides the acknowledgement, the pantry has also done well in fundraising this year, despite the pandemic.

"We've probably increased our fundraising dollars by at least 100%, if not more," Gawlak said.

"With a pandemic, obviously our c...