Fallbrook resident turns trash into treasures

This rabbit faucet came out of a building in L.A. and is now being used at Jerry Murphy's house.

One man's trash is another man's treasure – this is true in the case of local resident Jerry Murphy who has repurposed and gathered items over the years to create fun and unique projects.

The 30-year Fallbrook resident also volunteers for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, helping clean up the community.

"Over the years I've always been one for reusing things," Murphy said. There is a large shed on his property with rusted, vintage tin as the roof.

"I was doing electrical work; this was probably 20 years ago up in Orange County and it was on a b...