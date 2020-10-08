Keeping bees benefits a garden in Fallbrook

Fallbrook resident and beekeeper Scott Garnes opens his beehive during his routine checkup of the hive. Garnes aspired to create an apiary to help promote pollination of his home garden – not for producing honey as so commonly assumed. In spring of 2020, he began studying and acquiring the supplies needed to have a beehive of his own. This past July, he was able to attain his first bee colony. He found a homeowner who needed a colony of bees removed from a bag of hockey equipment. Garnes successfully removed the colony and was on his way to becoming a beekeeper.

