Mail ballots go out to registered voters for Nov. 3 election

More than 1.9 million mail ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election. You may have found yours in your mailbox as early as Monday, Oct. 5. You will also find your "I Voted" sticker inside your official mail ballot packet.

The Registrar of Voters office also said you should receive your sample ballot pamphlets containing information on candidates and measures by Oct. 10, if you haven't already received them.

The Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa is also now open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fri...