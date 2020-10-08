Real Estate Update: Weekends in Fallbrook

It’s been a hot couple of months! The weather’s been hot! The real estate market’s been hot! Downtown Fallbrook is hot! So where have you been?

It’s been seven months since we were all told to shelter in place and wear a mask. Some businesses have been allowed to reopen in a limited way, while others remain shuttered or unable to afford to open, given the protocols required to open. They simply can’t afford to open up with the current restrictions.

Thanks to Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO Lila MacDonald, the primary shopping area on Main Avenue is closed from Friday at 3 p.m. u...