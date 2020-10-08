National Guard taps units for rapid response to civil unrest

In this June 1, 2020, file photo, District of Columbia National Guard and U.S. Park Police advance through the white roses in front of the AFL-CIO headquarters, with St. John's Church behind them, as they move demonstrators back after they gathered to protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. The National Guard has designated military police units in two states to serve as rapid reaction forces to respond quickly to civil unrest around the country, in the wake of the violent protests that rocked the nation's Capitol and several states this summer.

The National Guard has designated military police units in two states to serve as rapid reaction forces so they can respond quickly to any potential civil unrest around the country, following violent protests that rocked the nation's capital and several states this summer.

Military leaders don't explicitly tie the changes to concerns about possible election-related violence, but the nation is bracing for unrest surrounding the tumultuous presidential campaign, particularly if voting results are not known for days or weeks because of the increase in mail-in ballots.

According to the Guard, a...