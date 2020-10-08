Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

1 killed in rollover crash on I-15 in Escondido

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2020 at 11:12am



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido reportedly led to one death early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 north of Felicita Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A caller told dispatchers a silver SUV had overturned and come to a rest blocking the two right lanes of southbound I-15, according to the CHP.

One person was killed in the crash, NBC7 reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation and it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

A Sigalert was issued around 5 a.m. shutting down the four right lanes for about an hour. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/15/2020 04:34