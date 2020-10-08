1 killed in rollover crash on I-15 in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido reportedly led to one death early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 north of Felicita Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A caller told dispatchers a silver SUV had overturned and come to a rest blocking the two right lanes of southbound I-15, according to the CHP.

One person was killed in the crash, NBC7 reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation and it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

A Sigalert was issued around 5 a.m. shutting down the four right lanes for about an hour. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.