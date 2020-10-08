County Investment Fund earns highest rating: AAA

Last updated 10/6/2020 at 3:36pm

SAN DIEGO – Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector of San Diego County, announced that the

San Diego County investment pool received top ratings from a nationally recognized statistical

rating organization, Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Fitch Ratings confirmed the investment pool’s “AAA” rating for its highest underlying credit

quality, or lowest vulnerability to default, and a very low sensitivity to market risk.

This marks the 21st consecutive year the investment pool has received the highest rating.

“Despite a volatile financial market this year, our investment team has done an excellent...