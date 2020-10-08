County Investment Fund earns highest rating: AAA
SAN DIEGO – Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector of San Diego County, announced that the
San Diego County investment pool received top ratings from a nationally recognized statistical
rating organization, Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Fitch Ratings confirmed the investment pool’s “AAA” rating for its highest underlying credit
quality, or lowest vulnerability to default, and a very low sensitivity to market risk.
This marks the 21st consecutive year the investment pool has received the highest rating.
“Despite a volatile financial market this year, our investment team has done an excellent...
