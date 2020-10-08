FPUD approves final change order for Winter Haven Road pipeline replacement

Unforeseen conditions caused a change order to the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace the pipeline along Winter Haven Road, but it was the only change order needed in the contract to replace approximately 2,570 feet of pipeline.

The Sept. 28 FPUD board meeting included a 5-0 vote to approve the change order and also to approve the notice of completion for the project. The $52,445.38 change order brought the total contract amount to $802,845.36.

Kirtley Construction, which does business as TK Construction, was awarded a $750,400 contract at FPUD’s Dec. 9 board meeting. F...