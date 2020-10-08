San Diego Unified removes Trump letter from federal food boxes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Food baskets heading out to families in the San Diego Unified School District today will be sent without a letter from President Donald Trump.

District officials say the letter is misleading about ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The letter has been placed in millions of boxes across the country that are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's $4 billion Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Since May, the program has distributed more than 100 million boxes, but the letter is a new development.

"As President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citize...