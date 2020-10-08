SDG&E releases sustainability strategy with green- and justice-oriented goals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric released a sustainability strategy Thursday, Oct. 8 with climate change-conscious goals in the areas of environmental stewardship, clean transportation, grid modernization, community engagement and company operations.

The strategy, titled ``Building a Better Future: Our Commitment to Sustainability,'' is intended to serve as a foundation for SDG&E to work toward key sustainability goals in the future. Its release is timely, as the city of San Diego is currently reassessing its franchise agreements for electric and gas utilities -- both of which...