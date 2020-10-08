SHERIFF'S LOG
Sept. 24
400 block Grand Vista Ln Petty theft
1600 block Scooter Ln Fraud
Riverview Dr @ E. Mission Rd Possession of controlled substance
1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Vandalism
1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Battery
Sept. 25
100 block Via Casitas Grand theft
1600 block S. Mission Rd Assault with a deadly weapon
900 block E. Mission Rd Fraud
1400 block S. Mission Rd Vehicle vandalism
1400 block Alturas Rd Petty theft
Sept. 26
4900 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic battery
5400 block Villas Dr Arrest: Domestic battery, willful cruelty to child
Sept. 27
40400 Daily Rd Attempted extortion...
