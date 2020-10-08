SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 10/8/2020 at 2:12pm



Sept. 24 400 block Grand Vista Ln Petty theft 1600 block Scooter Ln Fraud Riverview Dr @ E. Mission Rd Possession of controlled substance 1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Vandalism 1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Battery Sept. 25 100 block Via Casitas Grand theft 1600 block S. Mission Rd Assault with a deadly weapon 900 block E. Mission Rd Fraud 1400 block S. Mission Rd Vehicle vandalism 1400 block Alturas Rd Petty theft Sept. 26 4900 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic battery 5400 block Villas Dr Arrest: Domestic battery, willful cruelty to child Sept. 27 40400 Daily Rd Attempted extortion...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



