SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 2:12pm



Sept. 24

400 block Grand Vista Ln Petty theft

1600 block Scooter Ln Fraud

Riverview Dr @ E. Mission Rd Possession of controlled substance

1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Vandalism

1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Battery

Sept. 25

100 block Via Casitas Grand theft

1600 block S. Mission Rd Assault with a deadly weapon

900 block E. Mission Rd Fraud

1400 block S. Mission Rd Vehicle vandalism

1400 block Alturas Rd Petty theft

Sept. 26

4900 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic battery

5400 block Villas Dr Arrest: Domestic battery, willful cruelty to child

Sept. 27

40400 Daily Rd Attempted extortion...



