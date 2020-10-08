Get well wishes

As we pray for our President and the First Lady, let us remember all of his accomplishments in just 47 months. No President has a record to equal it. It is incumbent on all of us to recognize "Promises made, promises kept."

Whether you agree with his style or not, you cannot deny his progress. He does not pretend to be a "polished politician." He is a businessman who gets things done. He demands excellence of himself and those around him. He has every right to speak of his accomplishments because they are evident.

Even while recuperating from COVID-19, he is working for the American people....