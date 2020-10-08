No on Prop 15

Like a bad penny, the taxers are back with a nefarious scheme called a "split roll" meaning commercial properties will return to the bad old days before Proposition 13 in 1978 leveled the playing field for all property taxpayers.

Now the propagandists are calling to "make it fair" by raising property taxes on "only" commercial property – for now. The taxers say "evil fat cat" commercial property owners are getting away with murder.

I think the mirror reveals who the truly evil ones are. Poor managers of our hard earned and overtaxed funds spend our money like drunken sailors. $90 million...