We've lost sight

I’ve repeated this often over the last few months. We have lost sight of the goal. I think it’s reasonable for everyone to take a step back and say how did we end up here? How did we go from we need to flatten the curve in the month of April to, we are going to shut your business down if you decide to stay open?

Almost all business owners set goals, they set goals as a way to look towards the future.

I look to Sacramento and I wonder, what is the goal? Is it hospital capacity? Is it a vaccine and extinction of the virus?

Yes, we should be working on a vaccine, but we should not put o...