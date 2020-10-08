Brush fire briefly causes evacuations on Camp Pendleton

North County firefighters responded to assist with a brush fire in the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 30, that triggered evacuations on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Base officials posted to Camp Pendleton’s Twitter account at 1:28 p.m. that a vegetation fire on the west side of De Luz Road was potentially threatening structures, and the surrounding area was initially being placed under a precautionary evacuation.

About 45 minutes later, Camp Pendleton officials tweeted the forward spread of the fire has been stopped.

Base officials said at about 3:40 p.m. that repopulation of hous...