Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 2:02pm
The staggering scale of California's wildfires reached another milestone Monday, Oct. 5: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.
The new mark for the August Complex in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon border came a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres, more than double the previous record.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the amount of land scorched by the August Complex is larger than all of the recorded fires in California between 1932 and 1999.
"If that's not proof point, testament, to climate change, then I don't kn...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)