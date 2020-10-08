Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By The Associated Press 

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

 
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 2:02pm

Fire on mountain in Napa Valley

AP photo/Noah Berger file photo

In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, an air tanker drops retardant on the Glass Fire burning in Calistoga. Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres this year, a record for the most acres burned in a single year. California fire officials said the state hit the fearsome milestone Sunday, Oct. 4, with about two months still left in the fire season.

The staggering scale of California's wildfires reached another milestone Monday, Oct. 5: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

The new mark for the August Complex in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon border came a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres, more than double the previous record.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the amount of land scorched by the August Complex is larger than all of the recorded fires in California between 1932 and 1999.

"If that's not proof point, testament, to climate change, then I don't kn...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

