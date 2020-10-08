Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

OES announces earthquake warning campaign

 
Last updated 10/8/2020 at 1:51pm



SACRAMENTO – The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced today the launch of a public awareness campaign to educate all California residents about California's innovative earthquake warning system -- Earthquake Warning California. The campaign, "Don't Get Caught Off Guard," directs Californians to no-cost tools, resources, and information, including the smartphone MyShake App, Android Earthquake Alerts, Government Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs), and earthquake.ca.gov.

