Registrar's office: COVID-19 will limit, but not prohibit, election observers

Poll watchers will be permitted to observe election activities at polling stations countywide Nov. 3, though COVID-19 related restrictions will limit the number of people allowed inside polling places.

Social distancing requirements mean only about one to two observers might be rotated in and out of the polling places at any given time this year, Assistant Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said Oct. 1.

The number of polling places in San Diego County has been reduced from 1,548 in March to 235 larger polling places that will be open for four days and are each expected to be staffed by about...