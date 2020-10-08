San Bernardino, Cleveland national forests remain closed

Some of the national forests in California are now open for limited activity, but neither of the federal preserves in Riverside County are open for anything except official access, rangers said Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“We understand how important access to national forests is to our visitors,” Randy Moore, Pacific Southwest Regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service, said. “As we evaluate fire and weather conditions on a daily basis, we will continue to make adjustments to ensure safe visitation. Our aim continues to prevent any new fires on the landscape.”

Both the Cleveland and S...