Temecula Valley CHP to conduct regional crash reduction campaign

TEMECULA – Saving lives is the core mission of the California Highway Patrol. To accomplish this mission, the CHP Temecula Area office will use a federal grant to conduct a regional traffic safety campaign in Riverside County. The project starts Oct. 1, 2020, and ends Sept. 30, 2021.

The Temecula Area will deploy officers on enhanced enforcement on Interstates 15 and 215; State Routes 74, 79 and 371; and unincorporated roads where the CHP Temecula Area has jurisdiction in Riverside County.

This traffic safety effort will also include a community-based task force and a public awareness...