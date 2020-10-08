Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Four San Luis Rey horses win stakes races on opening weekend of Santa Anita fall meet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/8/2020 at 2:29pm

Three horses racing

Village News/Benoit Photo photo

Into Chocolate and jockey Umberto Rispoli, right, outleg Qahira and jockey Luis Saez, inside, with Amuse and jockey Drayden Van Dyke, left, to win the Grade III, $100,000 Chillingworth Stakes, Sept. 25, at Santa Anita Park.

Four horses stabled at the San Luis Rey Training Center, when they are not at the track where the meet is being held, won stakes races on the opening weekend of the Santa Anita Park fall meet.

The meet was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 19, but smoke from the Bobcat Fire postponed Opening Day to Sept. 25. The Sept. 25 races included the Grade 3 Chillingworth Stakes won by Into Chocolate. On Sept. 26, Bulletproof One was the winner of the Unzip Me Stakes and Get Her Number finished first in the Grade 1 American Pharoah Stakes. C Z Rocket obtained a Sept. 27 victory in the Grade 2 Santa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/08/2020 21:07