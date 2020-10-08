Four San Luis Rey horses win stakes races on opening weekend of Santa Anita fall meet
Four horses stabled at the San Luis Rey Training Center, when they are not at the track where the meet is being held, won stakes races on the opening weekend of the Santa Anita Park fall meet.
The meet was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 19, but smoke from the Bobcat Fire postponed Opening Day to Sept. 25. The Sept. 25 races included the Grade 3 Chillingworth Stakes won by Into Chocolate. On Sept. 26, Bulletproof One was the winner of the Unzip Me Stakes and Get Her Number finished first in the Grade 1 American Pharoah Stakes. C Z Rocket obtained a Sept. 27 victory in the Grade 2 Santa...
