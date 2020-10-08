High school tennis in 2021 to look very different

During the 2020-21 school year, boys tennis will be played in the spring and the boys will be combined with the girls players for a coed season.

For likely the first time in the history of high school tennis there will be a new format for the upcoming season.

The boys and the girls teams will play a coed season in the spring.

"For the one year that this is happening, it's really pretty much changed everything," Fallbrook Union High School boys and girls varsity tennis coach Bill Lenaway said. "We're actually going to play a coed season in the spring. We're not even having separate boys and girls teams.

"We're going to be playing a coed model where we're still going to have three rounds of using the tennis courts, but the first round...