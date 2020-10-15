Foundation for Senior Care's 'Reach Out' to be held virtually Oct. 24

Reach Out, the Foundation for Senior Care's fall benefit will be raising money to help local seniors. Grocery delivery is just one of the many ways the Foundation for Senior Care is looking out for seniors during COVID.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care's 15th annual fall benefit, Reach Out, will be held online via Zoom. This year's event will stream online via Zoom Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. The close of the live stream event at 7 p.m. will be the beginning of a week-long silent auction to end on Oct. 31.

Guests can attend this year's event from the comfort of their own home or join with a few family and friends for a "Watch Party." The event is free to attend but can be enhanced with the purchase of VIP packages which include charcuterie and wine to enjoy during the event.

Reach Out promises to be an unforgettable evening with an elegant virtual reception, an inspiring program, captivating entertainment and giveaways.

All proceeds from the event will go to help seniors not only age independently at home but also stay safe during COVID-19 through the many programs of the Foundation for Senior Care. Each year over 1,000 seniors are served with transportation, advocacy, day care and computer learning and, in response to COVID-19, a grocery delivery service and webinar series, Aging during COVID, have been created.

To receive the Zoom link for Reach Out, register or purchase tickets at http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org. For sponsorship opportunities or questions, call Theresa at 760-723-7570 or email [email protected]

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.